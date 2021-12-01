The S&P 500 fell 1.9% to 4,567, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The benchmark index sank 2.3% Friday for its worst loss since February, only to rise 1.3% Monday as investors reconsidered whether the reaction was overdone, before giving way to Tuesday’s loss. The index closed out November with a 0.8% loss. That follows a 6.9% gain in October and a 4.8% drop in September. The index is now up 21.6% for the year.