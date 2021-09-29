Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 held on to a gain of just 0.2% after trading higher for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% but the Nasdaq gave back 0.2%. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, held at 1.53%.