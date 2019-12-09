Washington is due to impose new tariff hikes on $160 billion of Chinese goods on Sunday in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Investors expect President Donald Trump to put off or scrap the increase but talks on an interim “Phase 1” agreement announced in October have failed to agree on details.

“All hell could break loose if the tariffs don’t get postponed,” said Stephen Innes of AxiTrader in a report. That would tell investors “they have yet again been taken down the trade talk garden path only to end up at the cliff edge of trade war purgatory.”

Chinese spokespeople have appealed for a prompt resolution to the fight that threatens to chill global economic growth. Trump rattled markets last week by saying he might be willing to wait until after next year’s presidential election.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 2,906.04 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was off 2 points at 23,428.67. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was unchanged at 26,497.02.

Seoul’s Kospi rose 0.1% to 2,091.23 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 6,721.90. Taiwan declined while Singapore and New Zealand advanced.

Wall Street closed lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Losses for technology, health care and financial companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3% to 3,135.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 27,909.60. The Nasdaq dropped 0.4% to 8,621.83.

Forecasters expect little change from the U.S. Federal Reserve when its latest policy meeting ends Wednesday. The U.S. central bank has cut its benchmark lending rate three times this year as what Chairman Jerome Powell called insurance against the economic drags from the tariff battle with Beijing and slower global growth.

A meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday also is expected to produce no surprises. Forecasters expect the bank to affirm commitment to its dovish bias amid warnings about European economic weakness and risk to growth.

British leaders are looking to Thursday’s election for 650 seats in the House of Commons to break an impasse over departure from the EU and London’s future relationship with the trade bloc.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for a vote more than two years early in hopes of winning a majority. He has promised to take Britain out of the EU by Jan. 31 is his Conservatives win.

The opposition Labour Party is promising to renegotiate the divorce deal, then give voters the choice in a referendum of leaving the EU on those terms or remaining in the bloc.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 4 cents to $58.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined 18 cents on Monday to close at $59.02. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 6 cents to $64.19 per barrel in London. It lost 14 cents the previous session to $64.25.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 108.60 yen from Monday’s 108.55 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1070 from $1.1064.

