“Hopes for an unambiguous ‘Santa rally’ have been tragically hijacked,” said Mizuho Bank in a report.

Meanwhile, investor nerves were rattled by the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in Britain that spreads more easily. That has prompted some 40 governments to ban travelers from Britain.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,382.08 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.1% to 26,470.94. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.2% to 26,180.10.

The Kospi in Seoul climbed 0.6% to 2,751.30 and Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 6,630.30. New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Indonesia declined.

Investors are hoping a new aid package from Congress can prop up the economy until the rollout of coronavirus vaccines allows business and consumer activity to revive.

Congress, after months of wrangling, approved a plan Monday night that would send $600 to most Americans, give $300 per week to the unemployed and deliver other aid to businesses.

Trump, however, complained on Twitter that the measure did too little for ordinary Americans. He urged legislators to increase payments to as much as $4,000 per couple and “get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,687.26. About 65% of the companies in the index fell. Communication services, financial and other companies accounted for much of the selling. Tech companies rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.7% to 30,015.51. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.5% to a record 12,807.92.

Even without the new coronavirus strain, the resurgent pandemic has already been dragging on the U.S. economy.

Two reports Tuesday added to discouraging economic data.

One showed consumer confidence fell more than expected this month. Another showed the red-hot housing market is slowing.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 67 cents to $46.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 72 cents on Tuesday to $47.02. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, declined 68 cents to $49.48 per barrel in London. It shed 83 cents the previous session to $50.08 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 103.48 yen from Tuesday’s 103.67. The euro gained to $1.2186 from $1.2161.