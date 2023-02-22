AssetMark Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. — CONCORD, Calif. — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.6 million.
The financial services company posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $103.3 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $618.3 million.
AssetMark Financial shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.76, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.
