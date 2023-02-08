Associated Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.7 million.
Associated Capital shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.19, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.
