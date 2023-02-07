Assurant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $68.1 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.23 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.67 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.6 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.37 billion.

Assurant shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $135.65, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

