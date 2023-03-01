Astec Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $349.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $100,000, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.
Astec Industries shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASTE