AstraZeneca is cooperating with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries. CEO Pascal Soriot on Thursday said the company had “advanced” its collaboration with Oxford and reiterated plans for late-stage trials of the use antibodies to treat COVID-19.
AstraZeneca reported a 3% increase in revenue despite “challenges” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced levels of patient screening and elective procedures and limits on the ability of sales teams to meet directly with doctors.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.