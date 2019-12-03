Drivers endured up to five-hour waits over the Thanksgiving weekend, generating concerns by U.S. businesses dependant on Mexican shoppers.
Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that the barricades were erected for safety reasons.
Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are in Mexico under a policy requiring them to wait months before filing claims.
