AT&T executives used to speak eagerly of its “pivot” to conglomerate status. Now the word you’ll hear them use most often is “simple” — simple customer offerings, simple company structure. AT&T is 5G, and it is internet, and that’s about it. “We can’t be all things to all people, especially at the levels of capital you need to succeed in these businesses,” Pascal Desroches, AT&T’s new chief financial officer, said in an interview in August. Trying to “be all things” under the strain of a large debt load fed into why the brand lost market share, and now it’s winning that back, he said.