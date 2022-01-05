Nikola Corp., fell 44 cents to $9.88.
The electric truck maker slipped along with the broader market, despite a solid order from USA Truck.
Senseonics Holdings Inc., rose 14 cents to $2.82.
The medical technology company said the FDA’s review of its Eversense 180-day glucose monitoring system is nearly complete.
Catalent Inc., fell $3.58 to $116.06.
The maker of drug delivery technologies said Alessandro Maselli will replace John Chiminski as CEO in July.
PG&E Corp., fell 58 cents to $11.86.
California officials said Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer’s Dixie Fire in Northern California.
Kinder Morgan Inc., rose 9 cents to $16.67.
Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.
Walmart Inc., rose $1.92 to $143.92.
The retailer plans to expand its InHome delivery service to 30 million households by the end of the year.