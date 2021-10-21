Things are playing out differently in the public arena, though. AT&T came under fire after it was reported that the company was one of the top donors to the politicians who sponsored Texas’s new law banning abortions for pregnancies as early as six weeks. The wireless carrier is now the target of a Democratic super PAC, which unleashed an ad campaign against the company. If that weren’t enough, a Reuters article recently detailed how AT&T also helped build One America News, the conservative network that has embraced former President Trump’s conspiracy theories. Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned TV platforms including DirecTV, the report said, citing sworn testimony by an OAN accountant. Other leading pay-TV providers such as Comcast Corp. don’t carry OAN, which has limited the channel’s reach and helped Fox News remain dominant.