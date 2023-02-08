The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 8, 2023 at 4:22 p.m. EST

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The drug developer posted revenue of $221,000 in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.04, a decrease of 67% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA

Loading...