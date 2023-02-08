Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The drug developer posted revenue of $221,000 in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.6 million in its fourth quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.04, a decrease of 67% in the last 12 months.