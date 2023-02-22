Atlantic Tele-Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.
Atlantic Tele-Network shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.42, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI