AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio — MASON, Ohio — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $88 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.5 million, or $1.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $330.4 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.14 to $1.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $380 million to $387 million.

AtriCure shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.52, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

