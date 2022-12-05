Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Breaking news from a war zone should be treated with caution: Just weeks ago, mistaken reports that a Russian missile had struck Poland produced momentary hysteria about World War III. Yet if it’s true that Ukraine has now used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike two airbases deep in Russian territory, those attacks tell us something important about how Kyiv is bending the trajectory of a brutal war in its favor, and why that’s producing an undercurrent of tension with Washington.

Since the war began, Ukraine has made Russia bleed in creative ways. Sometimes that’s involved smart uses of key technologies, such as employing US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems to destroy Russian ammunition dumps, logistical hubs and command centers, or using “look over here” deception tactics to enable a missile strike that killed the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet. In other cases, Ukraine has apparently employed special-forces attacks , truck bombs and helicopter raids to strike targets in Russian-occupied Crimea, or even within Russia itself.

The Russians have superior firepower, but have used it in plodding, uninspired ways. The Ukrainians have used an asymmetry of ingenuity to offset Moscow’s asymmetry of forces.

The latest attacks were focused primarily on Engels-1 air base in Saratov, Russia — a departure point for Russian jets that have pounded Ukrainian targets. “If something is launched into other countries’ airspace,” an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy slyly tweeted , “sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point.”

Ukraine has previously used small, cheap drones for reconnaissance, attacks on Russian tanks and vehicles, and even to kill small groups of enemy soldiers. Now it seems to have harnessed them to deliver strikes hundreds of miles within Russian territory, thereby demonstrating how unmanned aerial vehicles can serve as a poor man’s air force.

Expect these types of attacks to continue. Kyiv needs to keep the military and psychological pressure on Moscow as Ukrainian forces regroup for their next big push. And Zelenskiy needs ways of fighting back as Russia pummels Ukrainian cities with artillery and aerial bombings.

The fact that Ukrainian attacks into Russia are even noteworthy highlights a second, moral asymmetry. Russia, waging a war of terror and aggression, feels no compunction about relentless attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine, fighting a legitimate war of self-defense, raises eyebrows when it strikes the bases from which that aggression is launched, or even on enemy targets on its own soil in Crimea. There’s no justice in that disparity, even if Kyiv’s backers, notably US President Joe Biden, believe it’s where prudence lies, given the risk of escalation.

This dynamic is a source of ongoing friction in Zelenskiy’s dealings with the West. Throughout the conflict, Ukraine has subtly tested the limits of Washington’s tolerance for aggressive tactics, while Washington has sought to ensure that those tactics don’t produce the wider war Biden is determined to avoid.

When US intelligence learned that Ukrainian operatives had apparently killed the daughter of a fanatical Russian propagandist in Moscow this summer, they strategically leaked that conclusion, presumably in hopes of discouraging Kyiv from trying something similar again. Ukraine has persistently sought longer-range missiles and more advanced drones that can bring additional targets in Crimea and Russia into the crosshairs. The US has just as consistently said no, and even modified the HIMARS it has delivered to ensure that Kyiv can’t use them for deeper strikes. In public, the Biden administration has defended Kyiv’s right to hit Russian assets in Crimea; in private, US officials are more ambivalent.

These disagreements have remained fairly muted, at least in public. The big picture is that Kyiv and Washington are working toward an outcome that would have seemed miraculous 10 months ago — a victory that ensures Ukraine’s survival and leaves Russia strategically crippled. Yet these issues still speak to a final asymmetry in how Kyiv and Washington understand risk and seek to manage it.

In Washington, Biden has been clear that avoiding a military showdown with Russia is just as important as helping Ukraine. In Kyiv, these concerns about escalation ring hollow, given that Ukraine is already fighting for its existence. For Biden, a chain reaction leading to direct US intervention and a wider war would be a disaster. For Zelenskiy, American entry into the conflict would probably mean Ukraine’s salvation.

None of this is to be taken as an endorsement of the pernicious myth that Zelenskiy is trying to ensnare America in a shooting war: In a desperate situation, he is simply doing the best he can. Not least of the difficult truths the Ukraine war reveals, though, is that real differences can lurk within the most productive partnerships.

Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. The Henry Kissinger Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, he is co-author, most recently, of "Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China" and a member of the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

