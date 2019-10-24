The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, agreed to pay its workers following the sale of two mines in Wyoming.
The U.S. Department of Labor had taken steps to prevent Blackjewel from moving thousands of tons of coal over an alleged violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
