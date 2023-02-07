AudioCodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOD, Israel — LOD, Israel — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. The Lod, Israel-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The communication components company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $275.1 million.

AudioCodes shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDC

GiftOutline Gift Article