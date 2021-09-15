Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a 0.2% gain, reflecting the hurricane impact, following a much stronger 1.6% increase in July. The August increase was led by a big gain in furniture production.
Manufacturing has been hobbled in recent months by snarled supply chains particularly in such areas as production of computer chips for cars.
Output at the nation’s utilities rose 3.3% in August while output in mining was down 0.6%.