Aurinia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VICTORIA, British Columbia — VICTORIA, British Columbia — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $108.2 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $134 million.

Aurinia shares have risen 93% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

GiftOutline Gift Article