1. What’s changed?

Only last year, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand signaled their next rate move would be up. But China’s slowing economy, its damaging trade dispute with the U.S. and the darkening global outlook mean Australia and New Zealand may need to find extra stimulus. The central banks have cut rates to historic lows of 0.75% and 1%, respectively, around the same level the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England had when they turned to asset purchases -- known as quantitative easing -- to support their economies following the financial crisis. Both the RBA and RBNZ have left the door open for further cuts, leaving little in the way of conventional ammunition -- particularly if they need to respond to an external shock. With that in mind, RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his RBNZ counterpart Adrian Orr have said it’s prudent to discuss unconventional options now.

2. What’s Lowe saying now?

Lowe had long maintained that unconventional policy was “unlikely” but couldn’t be ruled out. That construction altered a bit in the RBA’s quarterly update in early November, which said: “rates were already very low and that each further cut brings closer the point at which other policy options might come into play.” Australia’s governor is also due to deliver a speech to economists on Nov. 26 titled “Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas.” That also suggests such a move is increasingly likely. RBA officials estimate the lower bound for rates is 0.25%-0.5%, meaning they’re only one or two cuts away.

3. What about Orr?

New Zealand had sounded more gung-ho about unconventional policies, especially after shocking markets with a half-point rate cut in August. But speaking after he kept rates unchanged in another surprise decision on Nov. 13, Orr said he didn’t see the issue as urgent. He said the RBNZ would outline the available options early next year. “We’ll have a menu of possible additional tools and a pecking order of how and when they could actually be used,” he said. “We’re trying to do this in the safe environment of not seeing it as a core need or desire or urgent, so one hopes that that is the case.”

4. What might they do first?

Orr has focused heavily on negative rates, suggesting that’s his non-standard policy of choice. With sub-zero rates already in place in Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark, New Zealand’s Treasury Department estimates the official cash rate could go as low as minus 0.35%. In Australia, Lowe has all-but ruled out negative rates. The RBA has signaled that a package of measures is likely to be more effective than individual ones.

5. What kind of package?

In remarks published in September, the RBA said measures employed elsewhere fell into six key categories: very low and even negative policy rates; forward guidance that rates will remain very low; purchasing government securities, so as to lower longer-term, risk-free rates; providing cheap longer-term funding to banks to lend to households and firms; supporting financial conditions by purchasing private sector assets, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds or –- in a few cases –- even equities; and foreign exchange intervention to drive the currency lower.

6. When might all this begin?

The RBNZ has said it would only go unconventional if, after exhausting standard policy, inflation was still far below 2%. For Australia, with the government resisting calls to buttress the economy with more spending or tax cuts, the timetable could be accelerated. Money markets and economists see Lowe cutting again in the first half of next year -- potentially bringing the cash rate to its low bound. Some analysts have suggested the RBA could move to unconventional measures as early as February, others say toward the end of 2020.

7. Has this stuff worked elsewhere?

The broad consensus is yes, but to an extent. Borrowing costs have been lowered and financial conditions eased in economies that went unconventional, though the impact diminishes the longer the measures remain. The Fed’s forward guidance is generally viewed as having been effective in supporting the U.S. economy, while quantitative easing’s impact on interest rates, bank lending and company behavior suggest it largely helped stimulate activity. And while there were fears that negative rates would prompt savers to pull their cash out of banks and stuff it under their mattresses, this hasn’t come to pass. The experience in Japan has been less convincing. While prices are rising again, inflation remains a long way short of the central bank’s 2% target and negative side effects, such as strains on regional lenders, are piling up. But as the RBA has noted, much is still in progress and it’s tricky yet to draw a firm conclusion.

8. Is there a downside?

It wouldn’t be economics if there weren’t. One potential fallout is that, as central banks lap up bonds, any subsequent squeeze on yields might encourage a move toward riskier assets in search of higher returns. Very cheap money can also lead to inflated valuations -- real estate is a classic example -- and set the stage for a sharp correction. Critics have also warned that the more central banks become involved in multiple objectives and policy instruments, the more exposed they are to political interference. A broader question is whether future policy will ever return to the conventional status quo, with more than half of central bankers in a recent survey expecting QE to stay around.

