1. What’s changed?

Only last year, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand signaled their next rate move would be up. But China’s slowing economy, its damaging trade dispute with the U.S. and the darkening global outlook mean Australia and New Zealand may need to find extra stimulus. The central banks have cut rates to historic lows of 0.75% and 1%, respectively, around the level the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England were at when they turned to asset purchases -- known as quantitative easing, or QE -- to support their economies following the financial crisis. Both the RBA and RBNZ have left the door open for further cuts, leaving little in the way of conventional ammunition -- particularly if they need to respond to an external shock. With that in mind, RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his New Zealand counterpart Adrian Orr have said it’s prudent to discuss unconventional options now.

AD

AD

2. Has Lowe given details?

He set out a roadmap in a Nov. 26 speech, while maintaining that unconventional policy remains “unlikely” in the near term. Any QE would involve buying government bonds, he said, as this would get “into all the corners of the financial system.” It would also have a “signaling effect” that the RBA intended to keep rates low for an extended period. However, he noted that the bank’s lower bound for rates is 0.25% -- still two cuts away. And he made clear that there’s “not a smooth continuum running” from rate cuts to QE, as the latter is a more significant step. It would be considered only if there were “an accumulation of evidence that, over the medium term, we were unlikely to achieve our objectives.”

3. What about Orr?

AD

New Zealand had sounded more gung-ho about unconventional policies, especially after shocking markets with a half-point rate cut in August. But speaking after he kept rates unchanged in another surprise decision on Nov. 13, Orr said he didn’t see the issue as urgent and the RBNZ would outline the available options early next year. “We’ll have a menu of possible additional tools and a pecking order of how and when they could actually be used,” he said. “We’re trying to do this in the safe environment of not seeing it as a core need or desire or urgent, so one hopes that that is the case.”

AD

4. How might they start?

Orr has focused heavily on negative rates, suggesting that’s his non-standard policy of choice. With sub-zero rates already in place in Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark, New Zealand’s Treasury Department estimates the official cash rate could go as low as minus 0.35%. Lowe reiterated in his speech that negative rates are “extraordinarily unlikely” in Australia and there was no appetite at the RBA for outright purchases of private-sector assets in a QE program. It would buy government bonds in the secondary market.

AD

5. What kind of package?

In remarks published in September, the RBA said measures employed elsewhere fell into six key categories: very low and even negative policy rates; forward guidance that rates will remain very low; purchasing government securities, so as to lower longer-term, risk-free rates; providing cheap longer-term funding to banks to lend to households and firms; supporting financial conditions by purchasing private sector assets, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds or –- in a few cases –- even equities; and foreign exchange intervention to drive the currency lower.

AD

6. When might all this begin?

The RBNZ has said it would only go unconventional if, after exhausting standard policy, inflation was still far below 2%. For Australia, with the government resisting calls to buttress the economy with more spending or tax cuts, the timetable could be accelerated. Money markets and economists see the RBA cutting again in the first half of next year. Lowe has insisted that outside of an external shock, it would require the economy to be moving away from the RBA’s employment and inflation goals over the medium term. At present, growth is forecast to accelerate to 3% in 2021, helping push those factors in the direction the RBA wants. Lowe’s Nov. 26 speech prompted Citigroup Inc. to abandon its call for QE in 2020, citing the RBA seeing its effective lower bound at 0.25%. But Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said he expects the RBA to cut to 0.25% by June 2020 and begin QE in the second half of the year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts the RBA will cut to 0.25% and announce QE in the fourth quarter of 2020.

AD

7. Has this stuff worked elsewhere?

AD

The broad consensus is yes, particularly in the initial stages when economies and markets were facing severe shocks. Borrowing costs have been lowered and financial conditions eased in economies that went unconventional, though the impact diminishes the longer the measures remain. The Fed’s forward guidance is generally viewed as having been effective in supporting the U.S. economy, while QE’s impact on interest rates, bank lending and company behavior suggest it largely helped stimulate activity. And while there were fears that negative rates would prompt savers to pull their cash out of banks and stuff it under their mattresses, this hasn’t come to pass. The experience in Japan has been less convincing. While prices are rising again, inflation remains a long way short of the central bank’s 2% target and negative side effects, such as strains on regional lenders, are piling up. But as the RBA has noted, much is still in progress and it’s tricky to draw firm conclusions.

8. Is there a downside?

AD

It wouldn’t be economics if there weren’t. One potential fallout is that, as central banks lap up bonds, any subsequent squeeze on yields might encourage a move toward riskier assets in search of higher returns. Very cheap money can also lead to inflated valuations -- real estate is a classic example -- and set the stage for a sharp correction. Critics have also warned that the more central banks become involved in multiple objectives and policy instruments, the more exposed they are to political interference. A broader question is whether future policy will ever return to the conventional status quo, with more than half of central bankers in a recent survey expecting QE to stay around.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net;Matthew Brockett in Wellington at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Paul Geitner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD