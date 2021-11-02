The Reserve Bank of Australia has begun to slowly reel in some stimulus that flooded the economy as Covid-19 spread across the world in early 2020. The RBA said Tuesday it will dispense with its target of holding the yield on the three-year government bond at 0.1%. Two other vital prongs of the central bank’s coronavirus crisis response, quantitative easing and a near-zero benchmark rate, are unchanged. Governor Philip Lowe nodded to investors’ concerns about the recent rise in inflation by signaling he’s open to lifting borrowing costs earlier than his prior guidance of 2024. Perhaps not dramatically sooner, however: Lowe stressed that the RBA will be patient and said a “further, but only gradual, pick-up in underlying inflation is expected.’’ The yield goal, born early in the pandemic in a slew of measures to stabilize markets and put a floor under the first recession in decades, was starting to become more trouble than it was worth. With inflation rising globally and domestic prices ticking up, traders had been testing the RBA’s resolve to defend its objective. “Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished,’’ Lowe said in his statement. The yield measure was the easiest of the bank’s ultra-accommodative pillars to remove. If a bone had to be thrown to markets, this was it. Jettisoning QE and lifting the main rate, the latter of which hasn’t happened since 2010, will be much harder and more consequential.