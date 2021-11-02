Part of the standoff between investors and the bank reflects more a buoyant economy at home. After a projected tumble in gross domestic product last quarter, businesses and consumers see better times ahead. Sydney and Melbourne are emerging from some of the world’s longest lockdowns: Bars are filling up, sip-at-home is no longer the default for lattes, kids are back in class and workers in offices. My 77-year-old mother was over the moon to get her hair cut.
The rest of the interest-rate angst needs to be seen in a global context. “Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished,’’ Lowe said in his statement. He gave no sign he’s eager to join the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Korea in beginning to constrain activity. If rooting for higher rates is easy in the current environment, Lowe isn’t among the cheerleaders.Australia is reluctant to throw in the towel. The RBA came late to QE and rock-bottom rates. It didn’t go that far during the global financial crisis; local pundits scoffed at the idea. Having become a late member of the club, Australia isn’t rushing to leave, unlike New Zealand, which is boosting rates, and Canada, where officials said last week they’ll retire bond purchases. That’s because the pandemic was merely the tipping point; Australian officials had been fretting about too-low inflation at least a year before Covid and canvassed scenarios in which they’d introduce what was still quaintly seen as unconventional policy.
Back in 2017, then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called anemic inflation a “mystery.” The RBA has its share of sleuths. The bank began saying last year that it was no longer content with forecasts of higher inflation. It wanted the real thing. And not just any old inflation; price increases had to be meaningfully — not just barely or sporadically — within the bank’s target of 2% to 3%.
Lowe advised lawmakers in August that it wasn’t enough for consumer prices “just to sneak across the line,” language he repeated during a major speech the following month. An inflation rate of 2.1% or 2.2% isn’t sufficient to say “job done,” the governor told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics. So it’s not surprising that the central bank isn’t panicking about the pickup in inflation last quarter to — you guessed it — 2.1%. Great start, and worth acknowledging, but it hardly merits a revolution in policy.
Lowe has a coffee cup on his desk that says “half full.” For the first time in a while, his sense of optimism is being borne out. Just not too much — leave some room for milk and, just possibly, sugar.
