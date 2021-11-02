Nice try, inflation. You still have some work to do. While hikes in Australian interest rates are no longer so distant as to be almost theoretical, relatively easy money will be a feature of the economy for the foreseeable future. The central bank doesn’t sound willing to risk stalling the recovery by mounting an assault on climbing prices. The relatively modest steps taken Tuesday by the Reserve Bank of Australia open the door a crack to an eventual tightening, but fall well short of the withdrawal of accommodation announced in Canada, the likely taper this week of the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing, and prospective hikes soon by the Bank of England. In a rare briefing after the decision, Governor Philip Lowe tried to distance the RBA from what’s going on in the major economies, and almost sounded dovish. The main actors in any vast global unwind of ultra-accommodative policies are far from Sydney. The bigger message, if there is one, is that different economies will move at varying speeds. The pace will be nuanced and uneven, and the picture more complicated than a simple narrative would suggest. The RBA has begun to only slowly reel in some stimulus that flooded the economy as Covid-19 spread across the world in early 2020. The bank said it will dispense with its target of holding the yield on the three-year government bond at 0.1%. Two other vital prongs of the central bank’s coronavirus crisis response, QE and a near-zero benchmark rate, are unchanged. Lowe nodded to investors’ concerns about the recent rise in inflation by signaling he’s open to lifting rates earlier than his prior guidance of 2024. Perhaps not dramatically sooner, however: Lowe stressed that the RBA will be patient and said a “further, but only gradual, pick-up in underlying inflation is expected.’’ The yield goal, born early in the pandemic in a slew of measures to stabilize markets and put a floor under the first recession in decades, was starting to become more trouble than it was worth. With inflation rising globally and domestic prices ticking up, traders had been testing the RBA’s resolve to defend its objective. The yield measure was the easiest of the bank’s ultra-accommodative pillars to remove. If a bone had to be thrown to markets, this was it. Jettisoning QE and lifting the main rate, the latter of which hasn’t happened since 2010, will be much harder and more consequential.