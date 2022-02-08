Lowe’s apparent lack of urgency has him characterized as a lonely dove in a world of hawks. This depiction is incomplete and dismisses how far the RBA’s rhetoric has evolved in recent months. The bank concedes rates may rise this year and is scheduled to make the final bond purchases of its quantitative easing program Thursday. It was only a few months ago that officials were guiding investors toward a 2024 liftoff. That’s quite a shift in a fairly short time. If rates go up in the second half of the year, the RBA won’t be too far behind the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is all but certain to lift the benchmark federal funds rate in March. That would be the Fed’s first nudge higher since 2018. Such a timetable would have the RBA running ahead of the European Central Bank, which itself recently executed a “hawkish pivot.” If ECB President Christine Lagarde, who last week declined to rule out a hike this year, is seen as a hawk, why not Lowe? (The euro zone and Japan were supposed to be the places that would never kick the easy money habit.) Depictions of Lowe as a dove downplay his awareness of what’s at stake. “Australia is within sight of a historic milestone — having the national unemployment rate below 4%,” he told the National Press Club last week. “This is important because low unemployment brings with it very real economic and social benefits for many Australians and their communities.” A misstep would be potentially perilous. Lurking in the background, both major Australian political parties want a review of the RBA after national elections, likely to be held in May. Change is coming for the bank regardless of whether the center-right coalition of Prime Minister Scott Morrison stays in power or the Labor opposition is victorious. Potentially up for grabs is the structure of the bank’s board, Treasury’s tradition of selecting RBA leaders from within the institution, and the level of transparency about the bank’s deliberations. A sharp move higher in rates and, possibly, a recession would be unfortunate timing.