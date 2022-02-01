It was keen to stress that this should not be seen as a curtain raiser to an imminent increase in the benchmark rate. Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement the RBA will be patient as it scrutinizes how inflation plays out. This is a tough sell. Most economists see at least a couple of hikes, beginning around midyear. It may not be long before Lowe begins to openly acknowledge what private sector economists have been saying for months: Policy settings are too loose and will have to change.