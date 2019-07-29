CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s Parliament has approved the ratification of a maritime boundary treaty signed with East Timor 16 months ago and is now under pressure to return revenue from a seabed gas field that solely belongs to the poor half-island nation.

The Parliament late Monday passed legislation enabling ratification of the treaty that governs how the two countries will share billions of dollars of oil and gas riches lying beneath the Timor Sea.

The treaty was signed in New York in March 2018 and takes effect Aug. 30.

Australian National University expert on international law Donald Rothwell said on Tuesday that a provision of the treaty stipulated that no compensation was to be paid to either party as a result of the new border arrangements.

