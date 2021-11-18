For example, Austrian data show younger people are less likely to be fully vaccinated than the elderly — probably due to different perceptions of the direct risk posed by Covid. In such cases, we should seek to build up vaccination as a communal virtue, not as punishment. If better messaging about the benefits to others of getting vaccinated could increase uptake, governments should keep trying. Cambridge University Professor Stephen John gives the example of the HPV vaccine, which has been promoted to boys not just as direct protection against disease but also as an ethical way to protect their sexual partners.