Austrian railway workers to get raise after pay standoff

BERLIN — Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal reached Tuesday to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month.
After a previous round failed, a walkout on Nov. 28 brought the railway network — a key means of transport in the Alpine nation — to a standstill. Austria is also an important European transport hub at the center of the continent.
The Austria Press Agency reported that the accord foresees a raise of at least 210 euros ($221) each per month effective Dec. 1, followed by further raises taking the total to 480 euros by February 2024. Representatives of both sides said that would mean an 11-12% raise for lower-paid workers, APA reported, while the average increase would be nearly 8.1%.
Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country’s annual inflation rate hit 11% in October before dipping to 10.6% last month.