John Authers: Obviously, the Fed is of great interest at present as President Joe Biden prepares to decide between Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard to lead it. I think that raises another question of trust. We need the Fed to be a trusted institution, both that it be trustworthy and that it be trusted. The Fed chair also needs to have substantial autonomy to act in a crisis. But how do they gain the legitimacy to do it? And does the process where the president chooses between two people who’ve been part of the Fed for years help give them the necessary legitimacy? You can devolve power to the Fed — but can you devolve legitimacy and trust?