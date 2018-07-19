WASHINGTON — Automakers, dealers and suppliers are united in opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts.

“The opposition is widespread and deep because the consequences are alarming,” Jennifer Thomas of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers tells a Commerce Department hearing on the tariffs Thursday.

Trump has ordered the department to investigate whether auto imports pose a threat to U.S. national security that would justify tariffs.

Automakers say the tariffs would drive up the cost of imported components and would invite retaliation by US. trading partners.

In a study out Thursday, the Center for Automotive Research found that a 25 percent tariff on autos and parts would cut U.S. auto sales by 2 million and wipe out 714,700 jobs.

