About 2,900 of the 3,300 people who work at the New River Valley plant are represented by the union, according to Volvo Trucks North America.
“Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from discussing details publicly until the membership at Volvo Truck can be fully briefed,” said Mitchell Smith, director of UAW Region 8. “Ultimately it is our members’ contract, and UAW Volvo Truck members will make this final decision as they vote.”
Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. An initial tentative agreement was reached April 30 following a workers’ strike, and union employees rejected a tentative labor agreement on May 16.
“UAW members showed incredible patience, resilience and solidarity and made even more solid gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections,” said Ray Curry, UAW Secretary-Treasurer and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department.
Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is its largest truck manufacturing facility in the world.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.