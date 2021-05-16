Franky Marchand, the plant’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement that the company looks forward to “working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are.”
Marchand said the company remains confident that a mutually beneficial agreement will be reached.
Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. A tentative agreement was reached April 30 following a workers’ strike.
Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is its largest truck manufacturing facility in the world.