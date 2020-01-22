The company said it would be hit with 1.1 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros in charges for regulatory and legal issues related to its diesel models.

Profit at the Mercedes-Benz Cars division, a pillar of the company’s earnings, fell to 3.7 billion euros from 7.2 billion euros. But the return on sales - a key measure of how profitable the company’s cars are - fell by less, to 7.2% from 7.8%.

Global automakers have faced pressure from slowing sales in key markets, particularly Chinas, the world’s largest car market. Meanwhile, companies are under pressure to invest billions in electric cars to meet regulatory demands in the European Union and China even though electrics remain a low single-digit share of the market.

The company’s truck division, which includes Portland, Oregon-based Freightliner and Thomas Built school buses, saw a smaller decrease to 2.5 billion euros from 2.8 billion.

Operating earnings exclude financial items such as interest and tax and thus present a less complete picture of the bottom line than does net profit. But investors and analysts often focus on operating earnings as a clearer picture of how the company’s core business is faring. The company releases full figures Feb. 11.