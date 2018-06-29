FILE - This Sunday, June 24, 2018 file photo shows the Toyota company logo on a car at a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. Foreign automakers, American manufacturers and classic-car enthusiasts are coming out against President Donald Trump’s plan to consider taxing imported cars, trucks and auto parts. Toyota Motor North America says the tariffs “would have a negative impact on all manufacturers, increasing the cost of imported vehicles as well as domestically produced vehicles that rely on imported parts.” Friday, June 29, 2018 is the deadline for public comments on Trump’s call for a Commerce investigation into whether auto imports pose enough of a threat to U.S. national security to justify tariffs. (David Zalubowski, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Foreign automakers, American manufacturers and classic-car enthusiasts are coming out against President Donald Trump’s plan to consider taxing imported cars, trucks and auto parts.

The National Association of Manufacturers says in a filing with the U.S. Commerce Department that the tariff plan would “put the U.S. manufacturing sector at a global disadvantage, undermining growth and job creation throughout the United States.”

Toyota Motor North America says the tariffs “would have a negative impact on all manufacturers, increasing the cost of imported vehicles as well as domestically produced vehicles that rely on imported parts” — such as the company’s Kentucky-built Camry.

Friday is the deadline for public comments on Trump’s call for a Commerce investigation into whether auto imports pose enough of a threat to U.S. national security to justify tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.