The car companies, which operate in various states around the country, said they will also comply with local regulations as they may differ from place to place.
“We know that masks can be uncomfortable, but we ask that everyone comply,” the task force said in a news release Wednesday.
It also urged workers who hadn’t been vaccinated to do so.
“We encourage everyone to roll up their sleeve so we can move more quickly toward continuing to relax our protocols,” it said.
The group will reconvene in two weeks to review potential updates to OSHA COVID-19 policy.