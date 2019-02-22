FILE - This Tuesday, July 17, 2012, file photo shows a Land Rover dealership in Pompano Beach, Fla. AutoNation, the country’s largest auto dealership chain, has named an executive from the USAA financial services company as its new CEO. Carl Liebert will take over from the retiring Mike Jackson on March 11, 2019. (Alan Diaz/Associated Press)

DETROIT — AutoNation, the country’s largest auto dealership chain, has named an executive from the USAA financial services company as its new CEO.

Carl Liebert (LEE-bert) will take over from the retiring Mike Jackson on March 11.

He’s now USAA’s chief operating officer. He also served in leadership roles with The Home Depot and General Electric. AutoNation says in a statement that he has 30 years of global customer-centered leadership.

The company says AutoNation’s board and its two largest investors have approved the appointment.

Jackson announced his retirement in September after 20 years with the company. He will stay on as executive chairman.

AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has 325 dealerships across the U.S.

