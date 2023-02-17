AutoNation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $286.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.89 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $24.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.99 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6.5%. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

