NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Kohl’s Corp., down $7.76 to $55.15

The department store operator’s first quarter results and its profit forecast for the year fell short of forecasts.

J.C. Penney Co., down 8 cents to $1.07

The retailer’s first quarter sales fell and its loss was wider than analysts had forecast.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $3.16 to $9.87

The drug developer is suing the U.S. government over a Medicaid drug rebate decision for its Acthar Gel.

Circor International Inc., up $12.34 to $43

Crane Co. is offering to buy the industrial pumps and valves maker for about $895 million in cash.

AutoZone Inc., up $54.42 to $1,032.25

The auto parts retailer beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts for its fiscal third quarter.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $11.50 to $57.05

The provider of specialty contracting services beat Wall Street’s first quarter earnings forecasts and gave investors a solid outlook.

Eaton Vance Corp., up $2.83 to $40.11

The investment manager’s fiscal second quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.13 to $77.75

The chipmaker and its peers are getting a lift from the U.S. government’s move to temporarily ease off restrictions on technology sales to Chinese companies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.