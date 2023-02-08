AvalonBay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.58 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $241.3 million, or $1.72 per share.
The apartment building owner posted revenue of $669.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.37 billion, or $9.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.47 to $2.57. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $2.66.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $10.06 to $10.56 per share.
The company’s shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $181.60, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.
