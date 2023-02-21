Avangrid: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. — ORANGE, Conn. — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $147 million.
The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $881 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.92 billion.
Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share.
Avangrid shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.36, a decrease of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.
