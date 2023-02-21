Avanos Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $217.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $50.5 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $820 million.
Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.80 per share.
Avanos Medical shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 4% in the last 12 months.
