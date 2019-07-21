Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in a scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. he global box office has a new king in “Avengers: Endgame.” The superhero extravaganza the weekend of July 20 has usurped “Avatar” to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.(Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2019 via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The global box office has a new king in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped “Avatar” to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

“Avatar” has held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that “Avatar’s” grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, “Avengers: Endgame” is No. 2 to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by around $80 million.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to “Avatar” director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

