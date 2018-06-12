This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War.” The supersized superhero hit has crossed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, becoming only the fourth film to reach that rarified box-office milestone. (Marvel Studios via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The supersized superhero hit “Avengers: Infinity War” has crossed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, becoming only the fourth film to reach that rarified box-office milestone.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that “Infinity War” reached the mark Monday, about seven weeks after opening. The only other movies in the $2 billion club are “Avatar,” ‘’Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“Infinity War” currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada with $656.1 million thus far. Its $257.7 million domestic opening weekend set a new record. The Marvel release has done just as well overseas. In China, the film’s $369.7 million gross to date ranks third all-time.

An “Avengers” sequel to “Infinity War” is scheduled to be released in May of next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.