Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.
The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.