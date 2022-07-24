Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.
The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.