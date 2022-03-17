The increases mean that mortgage rates likely will continue to rise over the year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.16% from 3.85% last week. That’s a sharp contrast from last year’s record-low mortgage rates of under 3%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.09%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, climbed to 3.39% from 3.09% last week.

Home prices are up about 15% over the past year and as much as 30% in some cities. Homes available for sale have been in short supply even before the pandemic started two years ago. Now higher prices and rising loan rates will make it even harder for would-be buyers heading into the spring homebuying season.