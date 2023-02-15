Avient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AVON LAKE, Ohio — AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $544.5 million. The Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $5.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $790.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $703.1 million, or $7.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

Avient expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.45 billion.

Avient shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

