Avient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $544.5 million.
The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $790.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $703.1 million, or $7.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.
Avient expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.45 billion.
Avient shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.
